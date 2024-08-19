Punjab senior minister calls upon other provinces to replicate Punjab model

Says Punjab govt will provide Rs45b from its own resources to provide relief to people of Punjab and Islamabad.

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the chief executives of other provinces to replicate the Punjab model regarding reduction in electricity tariff for two months. Addressing a press conference at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam in Lahore, the senior minister called upon other provinces—Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan to adopt Punjab’s model and reduce electricity bills from their budgets as well. She stated that the PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced reduction in the electricity price at the rate of Rs14 per unit on 16th August. The Punjab government will provide. Rs45 billion from its own resources in order to provide relief to the people of Punjab and Islamabad. Under the relief package, the electricity price has been reduced for the consumers using electricity between 201 to 500 units in the two months of August and September. She further stated that the former Prime Minister and the PML-N president has announced the largest relief package in Pakistan’s history, providing Rs45 billion in relief to electricity consumers using between 201 to 500 units. The Punjab government will fund this relief from its budget, reducing the electricity cost by Rs14 per unit. The senior minister highlighted that Nawaz Sharif, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has been focused on providing relief to the public over the past four months. She stated that despite challenging economic conditions, the leadership is taking practical steps to ease the lives of citizens. The relief package is part of these efforts. Marriyum Aurangzeb criticized certain elements for spreading propaganda and opposing the relief package, accusing them of attempting to create discord between provinces. She condemned the previous government’s handling of the economy, stating that they left the country in economic ruin. The senior minister also pointed out that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 45 billion for electricity bills by cutting its own budget expenses. Contrary to claims that consumers using 1 to 200 units are excluded from the relief, Aurangzeb clarified that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already allocated Rs 50 billion from the federal budget for these consumers.

The relief will be applied to electricity bills in July, August, and September at the federal level, and in August and September in Punjab. Highlighting the achievements of the Punjab government, Maryam Nawaz’s administration was praised for its governance over the last four months, including the introduction of a Ramadan package, low-cost bread initiatives, scholarships for students, laptop distribution, and interest-free electric bike schemes. The establishment of a garments city in Lahore, the revamping of hospitals, and the provision of free medicines were also emphasized. Additionally, programs like “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat,” Kisan Card, and Livestock Card have been introduced. Marriyum Aurangzeb also praised the government’s economic policies, stating that they have led to a reduction in interest rates and brought inflation down to 11 per cent. She emphasized that Nawaz Sharif remains committed to the public’s welfare, as demonstrated by his efforts to eliminate terrorism and load shedding in the past. In contrast, she criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under PTI for failing to deliver on public welfare over the past 10 years.

“While PTI offered the youth ‘petrol bombs,’ we are providing laptops,” she remarked, highlighting the difference in leadership.

She concluded by stating that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the journey towards economic stability has begun in just four months.