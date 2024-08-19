Punjab Speaker emphasizes power of unity in fighting plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD - Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan has called upon citizens especially students and educated individuals to join forces in the fight against plastic pollution, emphasizing that it is a collective responsibility that requires immediate attention and action.

By treating plastic pollution as a national duty, we can work together to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for ourselves and future generations, he said while talking to PTV news channel.

He appealed to the public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and make conscious choices in their daily lives to reduce plastic usage.

Khan’s call to action underscored the critical need for a paradigm shift in our behavior towards plastic use, recognizing the intrinsic link between environmental conservation and national responsibility.

He stressed that schools and universities must incorporate environmental education into their curricula, empowering students with knowledge and skills to become eco-warriors.

By instilling a sense of environmental stewardship in the younger generation, we can create a ripple effect of change that can help mitigate the plastic pollution crisis, he mentioned.

Furthermore, Khan emphasized the need for community-led initiatives to tackle plastic pollution.

He encouraged citizens to organize clean-up drives, participate in beach cleanups, and support local organizations working on environmental conservation.

Responding a query, he also highlighted the importance of climate education and awareness, suggesting that schools and universities should integrate climate literacy into their curricula.

Khan emphasized the need for policy-makers to prioritize climate action, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, and supporting climate change research and development.

“By working together, we can reduce our carbon footprint, protect our planet, and ensure a livable future for generations to come,” he added.