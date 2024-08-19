I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent increase in electricity prices, which has caused widespread distress among the people of Pakistan. This issue is of critical importance as it impacts millions of citizens, especially those belonging to low and middle-income groups who are already struggling with the rising cost of living.

The electricity price hike has added to the financial burden of households, making it difficult for many to manage their monthly budgets. For a country where a significant portion of the population lives below the poverty line, such increases exacerbate economic hardships and can push more families into poverty. Moreover, this rise in electricity costs has a cascading effect, leading to increased prices of goods and services, thereby inflating the overall cost of living.

It is crucial to recognise that affordable electricity is not just a luxury but a necessity for the progress and well-being of the nation. The government must take urgent steps to address the underlying causes of these price hikes, such as inefficiencies in power generation and distribution, reliance on expensive imported fuel, and the need for investment in sustainable energy sources.

I urge the authorities to reconsider this decision and explore alternative measures to manage the energy crisis without burdening the common man. It is also important to implement policies that promote energy efficiency and reduce waste in the power sector. The government should prioritise investments in renewable energy, which can provide a more sustainable and cost-effective solution to the country’s energy needs in the long term.

In conclusion, the rise in electricity prices is an issue that demands immediate attention. The government must act swiftly to alleviate the impact on citizens and ensure that energy remains accessible and affordable for all.

Thank you for providing a platform to voice these concerns.

LAIBA SALAM,

Wah Cantt.