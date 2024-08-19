Salman Ali Agha confident in sole spinner role ahead of Bangladesh Test series

LAHORE - Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has expressed his readiness and enthusiasm to take on the challenge of being the team’s sole spinner in the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh. he match, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, is set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21-25.Pakistan’s selectors have opted for an all-pace attack, leaving Salman as the only spinner in the squad for the Rawalpindi Test. Despite the responsibility, Salman remains unfazed and confident in his abilities. Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Salman emphasized that he is not feeling any additional pressure in his role as the lone spinner. “I have played as the sole spinner in Australia and performed well there,” Salman said. “There’s no pressure, and I’m fully prepared to meet the challenge.” Salman also noted that the pitch conditions at Rawalpindi are expected to favor fast bowlers, which influenced the selectors’ decision to forgo a specialist spinner. “The pitch in Rawalpindi looks green and seems to be more supportive of fast bowlers,” he observed. The all-rounder went on to describe the positive team environment, highlighting the strong camaraderie among the players. He added that the team remains focused on their game and pays little attention to the noise on social media. “The atmosphere within the team is very healthy. We support each other like brothers and friends, and we’re not concerned with what’s happening on social media,” Salman explained. In a related development, the second Test of the series, originally scheduled to be held in Karachi from August 30 to September 3, has been relocated to Rawalpindi due to ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium.

PAKISTAN SQUAD

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi.