SAU holds consultative workshop on “Malnutrition in Sindh Its Solutions”

HYDERABAD - In a significant step towards addressing the pressing issue of malnutrition in Sindh, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, in partnership with HOOPO, a renowned Canada-based humanitarian organization, hosted an impactful workshop titled “Malnutrition in Sindh and Its Solutions” at the Faculty of Crop Protection, on Sunday.

Experts at the workshop shed light on the severe challenges faced by the people of Sindh due to heavy rains, floods, and droughts that occur annually. These natural calamities particularly affect the underprivileged, who struggle to access food and nutritious meals during such crises. Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection, emphasized the alarming situation in Sindh, where over 2 million children and women are currently suffering from malnutrition due to economic hardships and limited resources. He pointed out that small children and pregnant women are the most vulnerable. Dr. Abro also highlighted the rapid progress made in launching several social welfare programs following the agreement between HOOPO and Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

Dr. Abdul Waheed Solangi, Program Manager at Sindh Agriculture University, praised HOOPO’s positive contributions, including creating employment opportunities for students, supporting children’s education expenses, and addressing other crucial issues. He proudly shared the recent inclusion of a university student, Anita Lashari, in a malnutrition project as part of a entrepreneurship initiative. To further combat malnutrition, various programs have been introduced to enhance farmers’ capacity building and address food shortages. In the initial phase, weekly packages containing meat, Moringa paratha (flatbread), and eggs are being distributed to mentally and physically weak individuals from malnourished families in the rural areas of Tandojam, Mehrabpur, and Ranipur.

Dr. Mumtaz Ali Sahito highlighted the benefits of the Moringa plant, known for its rich nutritional value and positive health effects. He commended HOOPO’s initiative to include Moringa in their program, noting that the paratha made from this plant will be highly effective in combating malnutrition.

The workshop was well-attended by students and faculty members, including Dr. Jamaluddin Hajano, Dr. Mehrunnisa Rais, and Dr. Nazia Rais, who actively participated in the discussions. This collaborative effort marks a promising step forward in the fight against malnutrition in Sindh.