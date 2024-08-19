Scattered rain lashes Lahore

LAHORE - Moderate to light but scattered rain was recorded in Lahore on Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in the city in the morning and continued in different spells in different localities. Till evening, 60 mm of rain has been recorded at the airport and 25 mm at Nishtar Town. Met officials warned that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams/Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh Sulaiman, Harnai, Sabi, Mastung, Kharan, Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Zhob, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Awaran, Dadu, Koh Kirthar and Kashmir while heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of central/lower Sindh and south Punjab during the period. Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the wet period. Met officials said low pressure in lower tropospheric level was present over upper Sindh and neighborhood while strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also present over north western parts. They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan while heavy falls may also occur in northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities across the country. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 35.3°C and minimum was 25.6°C.