Monday, August 19, 2024
Shaheen Insurance, Habib Metropolitan Bank sign MoU for comprehensive auto insurance coverage

PRESS RELEASE
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Shaheen Insurance Company Limited and Habib Metropolitan Bank have recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Auto Insurance covering vehicles financed by Habib Metropolitan Bank, for both in conventional and Takaful Insurance. Sohel Kidwai, Chief Marketing Officer of Shaheen Insurance and Syed Faheem ul Islam, Unit Head Consumer Products signed the MoU on behalf of their companies. Shaheen Insurance is among the fastest growing General Insurance and Takaful Insurance Company in Pakistan, licensed by SECP and have been rated A+ by PACRA. The strength of the company re-insurance arrangements backed by its shareholders Shaheen Foundation (PAF) provides immense financial strength to Shaheen Insurance. The ceremony was attended by Rizwan Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Nisar Almani, Chief Financial Officer of Shaheen Insurance with Habib Metropolitan Bank and other senior officials of both the organisations.

PRESS RELEASE

