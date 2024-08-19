SHC orders removal of billboards from public property

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has warned all civic bodies, including all cantonment boards, of initiating penal proceedings if they failed to remove billboards and hoardings from public property in compliance with the 2016 judgement of the Supreme Court.

The SHC warned that if any violation of such order was found, the acts of these authorities would be considered pejorative and their heads to be liable for penal proceedings.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito also directed all authorities/parties concerned to file fresh compliance reports with documentary evidence about the action taken against illegal billboards, hoardings, banners, posters, panaflex and other advertisements on public property till next hearing.

The bench was hearing a set of petitions seeking implementation of the Supreme Court judgement handed down in 2016 against installation of billboards and hoardings on public property. The SHC had issued various directives to the authorities concerned for compliance and sought reports. At the outset of the hearing, a lawyer for the Cantonment Board Faisal placed a statement on record asserting therein that cantonment officials had inspected the area and removed all billboards, hoardings and banners from public property falling within their remit while no permit or licence was issued to any person or company for displaying billboards on public places. One of the petitioners filed a statement in support of her contempt application and pointed out that the Cantonment Board Clifton had failed to file a compliance report.

“Accordingly, all respective parties shall file fresh compliance reports with documentary evidence that they have taken action against illegal billboards, hoardings, banners, posters, panaflex and advertisements etc. on the public properties and have complied with the directions of Apex Court”, the bench in its order added.

It also noted that the petitions had been filed for the implementation of orders passed on May 5, 2016 by the Supreme Court. The SHC had issued repeated directions to the KMC, TMCs, cantonment boards, deputy commissioner central and other respective parties while a provincial law officer had filed a compliance report on the behalf of the DC.

The bench further said: “The directions contained in the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan are also to be complied with by KDA, KMC, all TMCs and all Cantonment Boards, in letter and spirit, and if any violation of the said order is found, their acts would be considered pejorative, and their Heads of the Departments shall be liable for penal proceedings.”

A lawyer for one of the petitioners contended that the rules made for installation of billboards, hoardings, banners, posters, panaflex and advertisements, etc, on public property by departments concerned were against the spirit of judgement of the apex court. While adjourning the hearing for a date to be fixed after four weeks, the bench directed a provincial law officer to assist the court on the issue of rules and said that the court would decide the fate of these petitions in view of the judgement of Supreme Court and after hearing all parties at the next hearing.