Shun differences and get united to solve issues faced by Pakistan: Gilani

Khanewal - All possible steps are being taken to provide relief and basic facilities to the people, said Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Sunday. Addressing the annual convocation ceremony of a private college in Mian Channu, the Senate chairman said all possible steps were being taken to provide relief and basic facilities to the people.

“I hope very soon we will get the country out of crisis and on the path of development. All political parties should play their role for development and prosperity of the country, he said.

Gilani said, “I congratulate the students who received their degrees and their parents and teachers, especially those students who received medals for their excellent performance. The students should be a source of pride for the country and the nation.” “The young generation has to become an integral part of the country’s economic development along with their families. The educated young generation has to bring about a significant change in the society with the education they have acquired. They have to work in their respective fields.”

“We have to introduce new research and inventions, the educated young generation has to create employment opportunities by researching the natural resources of the country. Our young people are not less than anyone in their ability,” said the chairman. He said that Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, belonging to Mian Channu is a national hero. “I pay tribute to him for winning the gold medal for the country in Paris Olympics.”

He said, “We are among the builders of Pakistan. My ancestors were closely related to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam and Tehreek-e-Pakistan.”

“Pakistan People’s Party has made great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy. Former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed’s 1973 Constitution was a great achievement. All political leaders will have to determine their direction by keeping national interests in their mind,” said Gilani.

He said, “The current situation requires that all political parties put aside their differences and get united unite on a single platform and find solution to the problems faced by the people and the country.”

“Play your role for development and prosperity. I will continue to play a positive role for the country’s development, prosperity and stability,” said Gilani and added he will try to establish a university campus in Mian Channu, the long-standing desire of the people of South Punjab. “South Punjab province is included in our party’s manifesto. Sooner or later South Punjab will become a separate province brining prosperity and stability to the country,” he added.