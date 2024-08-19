Sindh CM takes notice of 45 underage marriages in Dadu, Orders Inquiry

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken serious notice of the underage marriages of 45 girls in Dadu, reportedly driven by poverty.

The Chief Minister has directed the Hyderabad Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the marriages that took place in Khan Muhammad Mulla Goth, where the girls were allegedly married off in exchange for money. He has also asked for recommendations on the matter.

CM Murad Ali Shah has instructed that the social, economic, and legal factors leading to these marriages be thoroughly investigated. He has ordered the formation of a committee to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the village’s situation and present a detailed report.

The Chief Minister further requested information on whether the married girls belonged to flood-affected families, the extent of aid provided to them, and their current condition. The report is expected to cover all aspects to address and prevent such incidents in the future.