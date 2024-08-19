Monday, August 19, 2024
Sindh education dept issues show-cause notices to senior officials over negligence

INP
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Education Department has issued show-cause notices to twenty senior officials for failing to comply with directives to update the database with newly recruited teachers.

Education Minister had earlier instructed that the newly hired teachers be added to the database, with a final deadline set for August 10. However, the orders were not followed, prompting the department to take action. Notices have been served to eight directors and twelve district education officers for neglecting their duties.  The officials have been given three days to submit their explanations to the Secretary of Education. The department has also warned that those found guilty  of negligence may face removal from their positions due to their irresponsible conduct.

