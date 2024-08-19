Monday, August 19, 2024
Sindh Governor tessori urges electricity price reduction

Web Desk
1:14 AM | August 19, 2024
National

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has called for the adjustment of electricity prices in Sindh to align with those in Punjab, warning that failing to do so could heighten public feelings of deprivation. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Tessori announced his plan to formally request the Sindh government to lower electricity costs.

In addition to this, Tessori urged businesses and NGOs to assist those impacted by recent natural disasters, highlighting that heavy rains have exacerbated conditions in the province. He also shared plans to distribute 10,000 ration boxes to rain-affected victims.

Addressing the issue of Arshad Nadeem’s reward money, Tessori clarified that the Sindh government did not allocate any funds to the athlete on August 13 or 14. He further announced that a ceremony to honor martyrs will be held at the Governor House on September 6.

Web Desk

National

