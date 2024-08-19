Monday, August 19, 2024
Sindh University Jamshoro announces holiday on Aug 20

APP
August 19, 2024
Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses and other model schools will remain be closed on August 20 (Tuesday) on the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. The registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jarikoin  has announced in a notification that Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses, Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro and Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad will also remain be closed due to  a public holiday in the province on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1723961869.jpg

