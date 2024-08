RAWALPINDI - Tayyiba Arif from Fauji Foundation College Talagang-1 secured overall 2nd position (Science Group) in Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Rawalpindi with 1178 marks out of 1200. Fatima Wajid from Fauji Foundation College Morgah secured over all 3rd position (Science Group) in Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education with 1084 marks out of 1100.