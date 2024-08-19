Tarar encourages provinces to offer electricity bill relief amid criticism

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has suggested that provinces like Punjab can extend electricity bill relief to their citizens, following the example set by the Punjab government.

Speaking to the media, Tarar emphasized that the current government, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, prioritizes providing electricity relief to the public. He noted that the federal government has already allocated Rs50 billion to support users consuming between 1-200 units per month.

Tarar further highlighted that the Punjab government took an additional step by offering Rs45 billion in relief to consumers using 201-500 units per month. This relief was made possible by reallocating funds from development projects.

However, the minister expressed disappointment that instead of recognizing Punjab's efforts, both the Sindh government and Jamaat-e-Islami launched propaganda campaigns against the initiative.