Thar’s Vicious Cycle

Thar is a beautiful and peaceful area, but it has not remained so since 2018. Climate change has severely affected Thar, making it one of the most at-risk areas in all of Pakistan, leading to many deaths. Previously, the people of Thar prayed for rain, but now each rainfall brings casualties. No one knows where lightning will strike. A few weeks ago, four members of the same family in Nangarparkar died due to lightning strikes, and each rain has resulted in livestock being turned to ashes.

According to AWARE’s recent report, lightning strikes in Tharparkar over the past five years (2019-2023) have caused serious harm. A total of 98 people have lost their lives, and 33 others were injured. The strikes also led to the loss of 1,756 animals from different areas across all Tehsils.

These losses are difficult to bear. Thar’s vulnerability to natural disasters makes it even more challenging for people to recover from such events. This situation creates mental health issues, as no one knows when or where the next incident will happen. Because of this uncertainty, everyone in Thar feels unsafe. The constant fear and anxiety make it nearly impossible for people to find peace, and the ongoing stress takes a toll on their well-being, making it even harder for them to rebuild their lives after each disaster.

In August 2024, the Meteorological Department has predicted more rain, which may create flood situations in other parts of the Sindh district. In Thar, people are afraid of increased lightning strikes. Before 2018, during the rainy season, people would go to their desert lands, using livestock and even relying on lightning as a source of light. They also used their camels and dogs to help sow seeds during the rains. However, the situation has changed; now, people are confined to their houses, and their unhappiness has increased.

During droughts, Thar suffers from various calamities, and the droughts further destroy the livelihoods of the Thari people. In these difficult times, Thar receives many bodies of those who have committed suicide due to various reasons, the main one being hunger. The lack of even a single morsel of food drives Thari people to take their own lives.

The Thar Desert, while rich in coal reserves, faces severe challenges that overshadow the potential benefits of its development. Despite the initial promise of economic upliftment, the reality for the people of Thar has been grim. Land acquisition for coal mining projects has led to widespread displacement without proper compensation, leaving local communities at a significant disadvantage. The land taken includes vital communal areas such as grazing lands, water harvesting ponds, and even historical and sacred sites, which worsens the socio-cultural disruption in the region.

Environmental degradation is another critical issue. Open-pit coal mining disturbs underground water aquifers, crucial for the survival of both humans and livestock in this arid region. The mining activities increase dust levels, worsening respiratory problems in a population already vulnerable to such health issues. Additionally, the destruction of local flora, like the protected Rohiro tree, and the disruption of threatened species and holy sites, further compound the environmental and social crises.

These factors, combined with inadequate resettlement plans and a lack of support for displaced populations, illustrate the deepening plight of the Thari people, turning a once-promising development into a source of persistent struggle.

Our neighbouring country, India, particularly in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, has faced similar challenges in the past with lightning strikes and farmer suicides due to drought. The Indian government has taken several steps, such as installing Lightning Detection Systems. India has set up a network of lightning detection sensors across the country, which helps in issuing timely warnings and reducing casualties of humans and animals.

India has also initiated farmer support schemes, such as loan waivers, crop insurance, and mental health counselling, to address the root causes of farmer suicides and has empowered local communities through training and capacity-building programmes to manage natural disasters more effectively. These initiatives include forming village disaster management committees and conducting regular drills, so that Indian people are mentally prepared and can face all types of difficulties.

This is the time for Thari people to think of a realistic way forward and develop a feasible mitigation strategy to address the challenges of lightning strikes and suicides in Thar. Both of these major issues require an inclusive and collaborative approach.

Some funds from Thar coal development could be utilised to provide timely alerts and support Thari communities in taking preventive measures against lightning strikes. These funds could also be used to construct lightning-proof community shelters and promote the use of lightning rods for the immediate protection of both people and livestock.

After the incident in Nagarparkar, where four members died due to lightning strikes, the Government of Sindh (GoS) requested NED and Mehran University to analyse the underlying causes. However, such lightning strikes are mostly occurring in the Thar coal area, with cases frequently recorded in Islamkot and Nagarparkar.

During a discussion with Qasim Siraj Soomro, the MPA of the Nagarparkar constituency, he mentioned that as an engineer, he understands that earth rods require a significant amount of water, making it very difficult to operate them effectively across the entire area in Tharparkar.

Until NED and Mehran University share their investigation report on the reasons behind the lightning strikes, the Sindh government must prioritise finding a solution, as the lives of Thari residents are at risk. A substantial budget should be allocated and implemented for the Thar region to mitigate this critical issue. The Government of Sindh needs to address the dual risks in Tharparkar: lightning strikes during rains and suicide cases during dry periods and due to other causes. It is crucial to implement practical and effective solutions to tackle these pressing issues and ensure the safety and well-being of the Thari community.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@

live.com.