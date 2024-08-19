The Rise of Arshad Nadeem

As a young man from the small village of Mian Channu in Punjab’s Khanewal District stood draped in green on the podium in Paris, with the national anthem playing over the speakers, it was not just a moment of individual triumph but one where the entire nation stood proud in applause.

The manner in which Nadeem won Pakistan’s first gold medal in an individual sport and its first in track and field was worth more than the coveted medal itself—it marked the emergence of a true ‘jewel’. He set a new record for the javelin throw, launching his spear a tremendous 92.97 metres. This throw is now recorded as the sixth longest in the sport’s history. That Nadeem now aims to surpass his own record in the future raises wonder about what this young man is truly capable of. With his remarkable throw, Nadeem, the “elbow man,” ended Pakistan’s 32-year medal drought, which had persisted since 1992, when Pakistan’s hockey team clinched bronze at the Olympic Games in Barcelona. The last Olympic gold Pakistan won was in 1984, forty long years ago.

Nadeem might never have made it to Paris, as he initially aspired to be a cricketer. But it was his father, a construction worker, who shaped his trajectory. Born and raised in a mud brick house in an impoverished corner of rural Pakistan, he was forced as a young man to train in local wheat fields with homemade javelins. He was considered an exceptionally versatile athlete even from his early school years, but it took an Olympic gold medal for the government and sponsors to start lining up outside his door. Unfortunately, in our country, cricket is the only sport watched, admired, talked about, sponsored, and funded by millions, even though Pakistani cricketers often fall far short of living up to their fans’ expectations. Unlike our cricket stars, who had a summer to forget across the pond in America at the T20 World Cup, Arshad Nadeem did not enjoy the hype or fan following as he struggled to hone his craft. He was relatively unknown both nationally and internationally, working tirelessly in the shadows without seeking the spotlight. Nadeem made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics, held in Tokyo in 2021, becoming the first Pakistani track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics. His father stated that Nadeem trained for the event in the courtyard of his home and on the unpaved streets of his neighbourhood. He is believed to have received no financial assistance from the government, even after representing Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics.

On August 4, 2021, he qualified for the men’s javelin throw final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing fifth with a fine throw of 84.62 metres. On August 7, 2022, Nadeem won a gold medal for Pakistan at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Despite being injured, he set a record with a monstrous throw of 90.18 metres on his fifth attempt, surpassing world champion Anderson Peters’ 88.64 metres, and becoming the first South Asian to surpass the 90-metre mark. This was Pakistan’s first athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games since 1962.

In fact, little was known about him nationally until his breakout year at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He followed that up with a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, with a throw of 87.82 metres. This was Pakistan’s first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships, during which he also secured qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Nadeem has candidly spoken about the extreme hardships faced by non-cricket sportsmen in Pakistan, who are largely ignored and neglected by sports officials. Perhaps it was for him that the American singer and songwriter Frank Ocean said, “Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise.”

Belonging to an impecunious family, Nadeem endured significant monetary challenges and struggled without proper sponsorships or funds to support his training. In the months leading up to the Summer Games, he sought donations because he could not even afford a new javelin. Yet, his determination never wavered. His consistency paid off when, of all the sporting organisations in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually stepped in to sponsor him, allowing him to continue his pursuit of excellence. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Nadeem not only revived Pakistan’s lost Olympic glory but also placed Pakistan 62nd, nine positions ahead of India, which won six medals but occupied the 71st spot, as priority is given to gold medals in the ranking.

In view of the severe challenges our country is grappling with—such as poverty, inflation, unemployment, and political unrest—nothing could be more satisfying than seeing Pakistan shine brighter than the stars at a major event like the Olympics, thanks to the exceptional efforts and determination of the ‘elbow man’ who fought till the end and won Pakistan a gold medal. May his javelin hit the unassailable 100-metre mark in the years to come. He is not just his parents’ pride but also the entire nation’s pride. Long live Arshad Nadeem.

In the end, I want to appeal to the country’s sports federations to end their partial policies and start searching for hidden jewels like Arshad Nadeem, who are not being supported by successive governments in their endeavours.

“Victory is always possible for a person who refuses to stop fighting.”

–Napoleon Hill

Ahmad Malick

The writer is a writer based in Lahore and can be reached at malickahmed297@gmail.com.