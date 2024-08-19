Three soldiers martyred, five militants killed in border clash at Pak-Afghan frontier

Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred, and five militants were killed during a fierce firefight at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district.

According to a statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clash occurred between the night of August 18 and 19 when security forces detected a group of militants attempting to infiltrate the border. The troops engaged the militants, successfully thwarting their incursion. In the exchange of fire, five militants were killed and four others were injured.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Naik Inayat Khan, Lance Naik Umer Hayat, and Sepoy Waqar Khan, who are honored for their bravery and sacrifice.

The ISPR also reiterated Pakistan's call for the Interim Afghan Government to enhance border management and prevent the use of Afghan territory by militants targeting Pakistan. The statement emphasized Pakistan's commitment to securing its borders and underscored that the sacrifices of its soldiers strengthen the nation's resolve.