Monday, August 19, 2024
Two brothers shot dead over land dispute in Pattoki

INP
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

PATTOKI   -   Two brothers were shot dead over a land dispute in the limits of Sadar police station Pattoki, police said on Sunday. On the complaints of mother Ashraf Bibi, Sadar police registered a case against 10 named and four unknown accused.

According to a Kasur police spokesperson, DPO Kasur Isa Khan reached the spot and formed two special teams to arrest the accused.

According to the text of the FIR, there was a dispute with the accused over the land issue, the case of which is also under trial in court.

When we started building a house on the land, the accused attacked and fired directly, killing both of my sons on the spot, the text of the FIR said. Meanwhile, a case of blind murder has been resolved, as the killer of a woman journalist who was killed five months ago has been arrested in Jhelum.

According to the police, Pakpattan journalist Nosheen Rana’s dead body was recovered from Lahri Road. Police said the accused shot dead the woman journalist and threw acid on her face. The police claimed that her ex-husband, Tawakal Hussain, was involved in the murder of Nosheen Rana. Suhawa police have arrested the accused of blind murder, police claimed.

4 dead, 9 injured as bus plunges into ravine near Mardan

