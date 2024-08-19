Monday, August 19, 2024
Two water supply projects inaugurated in Arifwala

INP
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

PAKPATTAN   -   In a move to bring basic amenities to the doorstep of the citizens, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pakpattan, Sadia Mehr launched two new water supply projects in Arifwala, revolutionizing access to clean water for the local community. In a significant development, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the projects under the Chief Minister’s people-centric approach. The projects, equipped with solar-powered tube wells, aim to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Arifwala. Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Punjab, praised the chief minister’s vision, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts for district development. “The Chief Minister’s commitment to providing top-notch facilities to every district is commendable,” he stated. Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr reaffirmed her dedication to implementing the Chief Minister’s vision. “My top priority is to deliver essential services to Pakpattan district residents, ensuring no obstacles hinder progress,” she asserted. These projects mark a significant milestone in the district’s development journey, underscoring the administration’s resolve to improve the lives of citizens.

INP

