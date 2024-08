CHINIOT - Body of a woman was found from sugarcane fields in Chenab Nagar police station jurisdiction here on Sunday, police said. According to details, unidentified culprits strangled Sattan Bibi w/o Allah Dita to death and threw her body in sugarcane fields in Glotaran Wala area of Chiniot. After being informed, the police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem. A case was registered against unidentified murderers and investigations were kicked off.