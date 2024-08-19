Monday, August 19, 2024
Writers’ body greets journalist

August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   President of Abaseen Columns Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, along with his cabinet members, has extended congratulations to prominent journalist and President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, on his nomination for the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi stated that Arshad Aziz Malik’s nomination for this esteemed award is a testament to his decades-long service in the field of journalism. He praised Malik as a seasoned journalist who has consistently played an instrumental role in highlighting the problems faced by the public and bringing them to the attention of the concerned authorities.

Sarhadi commended Malik’s exceptional skills in investigative journalism, particularly in uncovering various financial scams and exposing mismanagement in government administrative affairs.

He further added that honoring Arshad Aziz Malik is a source of pride for the entire journalist community and will inspire his peers to work diligently in their fields to achieve similar success.

