Yemen floods displace over 12,000 families in Marib

Flash floods have displaced more than 12,000 families in Marib in central Yemen since early August, local authorities said on Sunday.

Seven schools and three hospitals were also destroyed while 15 other schools were damaged, the Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Camps said in a statement.

According to the statement, eight displaced civilians, including four women and a child, were killed and 34 others injured by the floods.

Last week, the Yemeni authorities said that around 7,000 families had been affected by the floods, but that number has since increased.

Lisa Dutton, head of the Funding and Partnerships Section at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said on Thursday that the death toll from floods in Yemen this year has reached 98, with 600 others injured.

Yemen suffers from extremely weak infrastructure, exacerbating the impact of floods and worsening the plight of residents who already face fragile basic services due to the ongoing civil war that began nearly 10 years ago.