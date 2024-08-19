Monday, August 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Youth commits suicide after killing wife

INP
August 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

OKARA   -   A youth committed suicide after killing his wife and injuring sister-in-law over domestic disputes here on Sunday, police said.  According to details, the incident took place in Mohallah Faridabad of Okara, where accused Saqlain visited house of in-laws to back his disgruntled wife staying with parents.  An exchange of hot words took place after which Saqlain slit throat of him wife Humaira with sharp edged weapon and injured his sister-in-law during attempt to save her sister.  The accused came out of the house and also slay his with the same weapon leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his wounds on the way.  The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1723961869.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024