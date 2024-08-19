Youth commits suicide after killing wife

OKARA - A youth committed suicide after killing his wife and injuring sister-in-law over domestic disputes here on Sunday, police said. According to details, the incident took place in Mohallah Faridabad of Okara, where accused Saqlain visited house of in-laws to back his disgruntled wife staying with parents. An exchange of hot words took place after which Saqlain slit throat of him wife Humaira with sharp edged weapon and injured his sister-in-law during attempt to save her sister. The accused came out of the house and also slay his with the same weapon leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his wounds on the way. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.