FAISALABAD - The Agriculture Depart­ment has recovered 1,200 bags of urea fertil­izer from hoarder and sealed premises of the godown. A spokesman for the Agriculture De­partment said on Sunday that Deputy Director Ag­riculture Chaudhry Kha­lid Mehmood, on a tip-off conducted a raid on a go­down near Painsara and recovered 1,200 bags of Sona Urea and Babbar Sher Urea, which were illegally stored by the fer­tilizer dealer Iftikhar Ah­mad to sell it in the black. The raiding officer confis­cated the entire fertilizer stock and imposed a fine of Rs50,000, besides seal­ing the godown premises.