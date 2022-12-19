Share:

LAHORE - At least 12 people were killed and 1,240 others injured in 1,150 road traf­fic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 646 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 594 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analy­sis showed that 555 drivers, 32 underage driv­ers, 155 pedestrians and 542 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The sta­tistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 277 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 98 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 91 accidents and 94 victims.