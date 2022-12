Share:

KARACHI - Two young men were wounded by armed muggers over resistance in different parts of the city, police said. Adnan Raja, 27, was shot at and wounded by robbers when he put up resistance to a robbery bid near Illahi Masjid in 100 Quarters of Korangi, a Zaman Town police officer said. Another robbery victim, 25-year-old Anar Gul, was shot at and wounded near New Subzi Mandi early on Sunday morning, said an Edhi Foundation spokesperson.