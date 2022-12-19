Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives will launch Na­tional Development Internship Pro­gramme (NDIP) to hire 20,000 interns during the ongoing fiscal year.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has approved the Na­tional Development Internship Pro­gramme (NDIP) prepared by the Min­istry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to engage young professionals under the development projects, the documents reveal.

The main objective of the NDIP is to enhance capacity of young Paki­stanis in the areas relevant to their education. The programme will en­hance the practical skills and op­portunity to generate fresh ideas in the development sector of Pakistan. The project objective is to enhance capacity of young professional Pakistanis in area relevant to their education. Another objective is to provide opportunity to earn money while learning technical skills, per­sonal and professional growth.

To foster creativity, collaboration and adaptability. To train young pro­fessionals in essential skills needed for problem solving, research, com­munication and management which will help transform ideas into action.

A Pakistani citizen with 16 years HEC recognized degree or 3 years’ diploma of associate engineer, para­medic / technician courses, or any other recognized three-year diploma after intermediate in a technical field from a recognized body / institution in the field relevant to the project will be eligible for the programme. The age limit would be up to 30 years.

The projects worth from above 50 million will be eligible for award of internship. There will be no interns in the project costing upto Rs.50 mil­lion. In the Project costing between Rs.50 to 250 million there will be 5 interns and it will have a financial im­pact of Rs.2.4 million on the project