Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) has invited submissions of research papers from students, researchers and faculty members on Artificial Intelligence for the 3rd international conference on Artificial Intelligence to be held in the month of February.

According to an official of NUST, the two-day conference, scheduled to be held from February 22-23, will be held at the premises of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) bringing together an international community of practitioners and researchers to meet and share cutting-edge developments in the field.

The conference will cover innovation and scientific research in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Fusion, Data Mining and Information Retrieval, Decision Support Systems, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning and Big Data Analytics, Deep Learning and Cybersecurity, Robotics, Autonomous Systems, Assistive Robotics, Intelligent Systems, biologically inspired neural networks, Data Sciences and 4.0 etc. with a focus on the emerging needs of humankind in the rapidly developing science and technology frontier.

The conference will be a rewarding experience of networking and exchanging the knowledge of Artificial Intelligence with industry, academia, and intellectuals of the field and accepted papers will be published in IEEE Explore.

The intended participants can submit their papers by December 25.

Artificial Intelligence offers society and the business world novel and radically different approaches to knowledge discovery, learning, problem-solving, and decision-making.

Based on intelligent computing technologies that empower machines to observe, listen, and learn beyond the typical capabilities of humans, AI facilitates business decision-making by offering real-time models with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

Applications are not limited to business and include smart cities and their governance, so that socio-economic benefits are shared by the many and not just a few.