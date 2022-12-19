Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan Army observed the 51st martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, on Sun­day in Mehfoozabad, old Pind Malkan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Major General Shoaib Bin Akram laid a floral wreath at the martyr’s mausoleum and a smartly turned-out contingent of the army presented the guard of honour. The military’s media wing re­ported that various people from different walks of life, including civil and military officials as well as relatives of the martyr, attended the wreath-laying ceremony. Lance Naik Muhammad Meh­fooz was born on October 15, 1944, in Pind Mal­akan, a villiage in Rawalpindi. He was enrolled in the Pakistan Army on October 25, 1962. After training, he joined the 15th Punjab Regiment.

During the 1971 war, Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz was part of the Pul Kanjry operation in the Wahga-Attari sector. On the night of Decem­ber 17, while capturing the objective, his company was halted at about 70 metres short of Indian posi­tions. His machine gun was destroyed due to enemy shelling so he took another machine gun from a martyred soldier and effectively engaged an Indian machine gunner who was inflicting heavy causali­ties on his company. In the process, Muhammad Mehfooz was critically injured and his machine gun was destroyed. Unruffled by his wounds, he leaped forward and strangulated the enemy to death. In the meantime, he was bayonetted to martyrdom by an­other enemy soldier from the same bunker.