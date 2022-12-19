Share:

HAVELIAN - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday praised the successful or­ganization of the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) worker’s convention in Abbottabad and said that it was possible just by the efforts of its workers and the propaganda of opponents has failed as there was no differences in our party.

Talking to media persons here, he said that PML-N will lead the country in the coming days and people have identified the faces who destroyed the country from all aspects, we are also organizing our party at the village council level before the gen­eral elections. Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that the nation has come to know the conspiracies of the PTI leader and the damages done by him with the economy of the country, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the name of thought and ideol­ogy, the workers who stand with the party during the most difficult time are the asset of the party.