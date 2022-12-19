Share:

After the announcement of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on December 23, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has become active in provincial politics.

Last week, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan flanked by the chief ministers of Punjab and KP announced to dissolve the assemblies on December 23 (Friday).

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has called on a meeting of the PPP’s parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly.

The meeting will take place at Bilawal House in Lahore at 3pm today. PPP lawmakers led by Hassan Murtaza will meet former president Asif Ali Zardari to avert the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, the sources said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari expressed their resolve that the coalition government would continue to move forward for political stability and economic development of the country.

During a meeting in Lahore, they agreed that nobody would be allowed to create political instability in the country.

They decided to take decisive action against those who are conspiring to push the country toward economic default.