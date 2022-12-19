Kundi says Foreign Minister raised Pakistan’s voice strongly | PPP ready for elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had shown mirror to India amid massive human rights violations in Kashmir and promotion of terrorism by New Delhi in the region, especially Pakistan.
Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister, said Bilawal had raised the voice of Pakistan in the UN and across the world.
“The voice of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the voice of every Pakistani, Kashmiri and staunch believer of democratic and human rights values,” he added. Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto has shown a mirror to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar by giving befitting response to his allegations. “His statement has received overwhelming support not only from people and human rights activists in Pakistan but also from India,” he said. The PPP leader said Bilawal Bhutto has represented Pakistan and its people belonging to all schools of thought as well as Kashmiri masses. Kundi said that Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi was involved in the killings of Muslims in Gujarat and is replicating the same in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
On politics, Kundi said the PPP was ready to contest elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved assemblies in the two provinces. “PPP’s leadership, workers, and candidates are ready to contest elections in Punjab and KP as per the wish of PTI chairman”, he maintained. Kundi said he would ask all the members of his party and collation parties to fulfill Imran Khan’s wish of conducting elections in the two provinces.
Criticizing PTI chairman Imran Khan for delaying the dissolution of assemblies, the SAPM said Imran Khan had given another date for dissolving assemblies, which was next Friday. “The decision of dissolving assemblies has not been implemented may be due to the unavailability of the architect and masons PTI has hired from different political parties,” he contended. The SAPM said the people of Pakistan were asking questions about the utilization of Rs 15 billion collected by Imran Khan for the flood-affected people. “Imran Khan could not get an FIR registered in his own governed province and protect the gifts of Toshakhana; how can he run a country,” he questioned. The audio leaks of Imran Khan and his wife are also an eye-opener for the masses that how dishonest he is, he added.
The PPP leader said that more than half of the PTI candidates would contest elections from prisons whereas others might be get disqualified over corruption charges. The SAPM said PPP has always respected the constitution and rendered sacrifices for ensuring true democracy prevails in the country. To a question about the flood relief assistance disbursement, Faisal Kundi said that around 98 percent amount out of a total of Rs 70 billion has been disbursed among 2.8 million families while the rest of two to three percent is in process.
He said that recently, transgenders had been included in the Benazir Kafalat Programme for which the transgenders have to obtain CNIC from NADRA to be eligible for the said programme. He said the team of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is working on the project of ‘dynamic survey’ which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.