Kundi says Foreign Minister raised Pakistan's voice strongly | PPP ready for elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yester­day said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had shown mirror to India amid massive human rights viola­tions in Kashmir and promotion of terrorism by New Delhi in the region, especially Pakistan.

Speaking at a news confer­ence here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister, said Bilawal had raised the voice of Pakistan in the UN and across the world.

“The voice of Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari is the voice of ev­ery Pakistani, Kashmiri and staunch believer of democrat­ic and human rights values,” he added. Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto has shown a mirror to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar by giving befitting response to his allegations. “His statement has received overwhelming support not only from people and human rights activists in Pakistan but also from India,” he said. The PPP leader said Bilawal Bhut­to has represented Pakistan and its people belonging to all schools of thought as well as Kashmiri masses. Kundi said that Indian Prime Minister Na­rendara Modi was involved in the killings of Muslims in Guja­rat and is replicating the same in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On politics, Kundi said the PPP was ready to contest elections in Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa if Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved assemblies in the two prov­inces. “PPP’s leadership, work­ers, and candidates are ready to contest elections in Punjab and KP as per the wish of PTI chairman”, he maintained. Kundi said he would ask all the members of his party and collation parties to fulfill Im­ran Khan’s wish of conducting elections in the two provinces.

Criticizing PTI chairman Imran Khan for delaying the dissolution of assemblies, the SAPM said Imran Khan had given another date for dissolv­ing assemblies, which was next Friday. “The decision of dissolv­ing assemblies has not been implemented may be due to the unavailability of the archi­tect and masons PTI has hired from different political par­ties,” he contended. The SAPM said the people of Pakistan were asking questions about the utilization of Rs 15 billion collected by Imran Khan for the flood-affected people. “Im­ran Khan could not get an FIR registered in his own governed province and protect the gifts of Toshakhana; how can he run a country,” he questioned. The audio leaks of Imran Khan and his wife are also an eye-opener for the masses that how dis­honest he is, he added.

The PPP leader said that more than half of the PTI can­didates would contest elec­tions from prisons whereas others might be get disquali­fied over corruption charges. The SAPM said PPP has always respected the constitution and rendered sacrifices for ensur­ing true democracy prevails in the country. To a question about the flood relief assis­tance disbursement, Faisal Kundi said that around 98 per­cent amount out of a total of Rs 70 billion has been disbursed among 2.8 million families while the rest of two to three percent is in process.

He said that recently, trans­genders had been included in the Benazir Kafalat Pro­gramme for which the trans­genders have to obtain CNIC from NADRA to be eligible for the said programme. He said the team of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is working on the project of ‘dy­namic survey’ which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.