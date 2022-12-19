Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Monday announced the Sutlej Indus Economic Network Project to connect various cities of Punjab with motorways.

Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Bahawalpur motorways will be connected by GT roads and Indus highways, Mr Elahi said. He said, “this project will be a new chapter of development and prosperity for millions of farmers, traders, industrialists and investors and will ease the accessibility for 49 per cent of the commodity producing markets.”

“SIEN project will be completed in various phases at a cost of Rs160 billion in the seven districts,” the chief minister affirmed.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbul, former federal secretary and Planning and Development Board chairman Salman Ghani and secretaries concerned were present.