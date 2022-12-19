Share:

LAHORE - Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis paid a surprise visit to Gujrat jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

He inspected different sections of the jail, along with Superintendent Jail Ghulam Sarwar Langriyal, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Robinson Aziz reviewed the ar­rangements of cleanliness and kitch­en in the jail. He also inspected the medical facilities being provided to prisoners, along with the medicines. He also met relatives of prisoners and inquired about the obstacles faced by them. He directed the jail administration to take special care of the prisoners; they were serv­ing their sentence, but if they were treated with good manners, they would become good citizens af­ter completing their sentence, he added. He said that violation of the fundamental rights of any citizen could not be accepted in any way. Jail Superintendent Gujrat, Director Human Rights Muhammad Yusuf, Assistant Director Mian Umar Hay­at and other relevant persons were also present