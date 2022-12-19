Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar six, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus three, Murree three and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and , Baramula while cold and dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula minus one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus eight, Pulwama and Shopian zero degree centigrade.