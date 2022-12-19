Share:

SIALKOT - The first historic convocation of University of Sialkot (USKT) was held here at the university premises, which was graced by chief guest Chancellor of Jamia Sialkot, Governor Punjab Mu­hammad Balighur Rehman.

According to the program, the distinguished guests, control­ler, registrar, faculty members and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeed Al Hasan Chishti, Chair­man Board of Governors Faisal Manzoor, Executive Chairman Muhammad Rehan Younis were present on the historic occasion.

The formal beginning of the event started with the recita­tion of the Holy Quran followed by Naat. Registrar University of Sialkot Muhammad Yaqoob officiated this grand ceremony. Among the other guests, well-known academic and literary personality Dr. Arifa Saida Zah­ra, Vice Chancellor University of Gujarat Prof. Dr. Shabar Atiq, former Provincial Education Minister Mian Imran Masood, former Chairperson Punjab HEC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Niza­muddin, Vice Chancellor Wom­en University Sialkot Dr. Rukh­sana, and other political, social and academic figures attended the ceremony.

After seeking formal permis­sion from Chancellor Univer­sity of Sialkot, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, the certificate distribution cer­emony commenced. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancel­lor Professor Dr. Saeed Al Hasan Chishti explained the history and aims and objectives of the university and gave examples of the hard work of its staff and students and their relation with books and knowledge terming it a success of the university.

He further said that soon the foundation of the new cam­pus building of the University of Sialkot is also being laid, which will enable the comple­tion of educational, curricular and co-curricular activities of this great institution in a bet­ter way. The honorable guests also praised the efforts of the University of Sialkot in the aca­demic and practical field.

In the end, chief guest Gov­ernor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman awarded medals and certificates to the graduating students. Two thou­sand students were awarded with certificates in the ceremo­ny. Apart from the students, a large number of their parents and relatives also participated in this prestigious event.