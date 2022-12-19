Share:

HYDERABAD-Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh has said that there is complete law and order breakdown in Sindh where dacoits are uploading videos of sexual assault on children without fear but nobody in the government is taking notice.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader said at a press conference at local press club that bandits had killed more than 100 citizens on resistance in Karachi but the government had not even bothered to hold one meeting of Public Safety Commission. He said that millions of flood victims were still waiting for help as they could not return to their flooded homes. The government had hardly managed to drain out 40pc floodwater despite claims to the contrary, he said.

He said that when the flood victims demanded immediate dewatering of their areas the government lodged FIRs against them, which were unjustified, a mockery of justice and must be withdrawn immediately. He said that floods had equally hit Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the provincial governments successfully tackled the calamity while Sindh government was yet to start the rehabilitation work despite having huge budget at its disposal.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party government was responsible for deliberately inundating Sindh. A serious food security issue was about to develop as farmers in Sindh could not sow wheat crop due to floods, he said.

Sheikh said that Imran Khan had launched the project of Sukkur-Hyderabad M6 motorway but the present rulers and ‘Zardari system’ plagued it with corruption.

The departments of irrigation, education and healthcare failed to deliver because of unprecedented corruption while billions were embezzled in PPHI, he said.