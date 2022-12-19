KHANEWAL - Four armed dacoits allegedly snatched a tractor-trolley loaded with 550 maund cotton worth Rs 4.5 million, near Lakhi Tibbi village in Jehanian, district Khanewal. According to police sources, four dacoits in a car intercepted a tractor-trolley loaded with cotton, heading to Checha Watni from Lodhran. They alighted the driver and helper and made them hostage at gunpoint. They drove away the loaded tractor-trolley to an unknown place. The driver and helper were taken to an unknown destination. The looted cotton and tractor trolley belonged to a citizen namely Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Lodhran. The police concerned are investigating the incident.
December 19, 2022
