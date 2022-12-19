Share:

KHANEWAL - Four armed dacoits alleg­edly snatched a tractor-trolley loaded with 550 maund cotton worth Rs 4.5 million, near Lakhi Tibbi village in Jehanian, district Khanewal. Ac­cording to police sources, four dacoits in a car inter­cepted a tractor-trolley loaded with cotton, head­ing to Checha Watni from Lodhran. They alighted the driver and helper and made them hostage at gun­point. They drove away the loaded tractor-trolley to an unknown place. The driv­er and helper were taken to an unknown destina­tion. The looted cotton and tractor trolley belonged to a citizen namely Muham­mad Ismail, a resident of Lodhran. The police con­cerned are investigating the incident.