BOGOTA-The death toll in nationwide protests in Peru sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo has risen to 23, authorities said on Sunday. Peru has declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency as clashes between police and protesters rage on in several areas over Castillo’s Dec. 7 impeachment and arrest. At least 569 people, including 216 security personnel, have been injured in the capital Lima and other regions, including Apurimac, Ancash, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Moquegua, and Puno, according to the Peru Ombudsman’s Office.