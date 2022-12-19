Share:

Pakistan has attractive geography, famous ideology and many natural resources but unfortunately, it is one of the lowest economies of the world. Pakistan is 42nd in world GDP rank with 376.493 billion dollars. Time and again it’s GDP is going down. This can be traced from 2000 till 2022. In the time of 2000, it’s GDP was 89,651 million dollars with the rank of 44 among the 195 countries. In 2005 it increased and became 132,833 million dollars with the same rank. The GDP figure in 2010 was 199,405 million dollars with 48 in the ranking of GDP of the 196 countries. In 2015 it became 304,481 million dollars by rank of 37. Recently Pakistan’s GDP is 376.493 billion dollars with 42nd in the ranking of world GDP.

According to the facts and figures, Pakistan’s GDP has not declined but has also not improved to our neighbor countries’, China and India. The reason for this is the defect of balance of payment. However, it’s expenditures are more than revenue, through which balance of payment is always imbalanced. So, Pakistan’s financial experts need to develop ideas through which balance of payment should be surplus and increase the economic growth of the country.

A-Razzaq,

Hirronk.