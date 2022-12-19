Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said on Sunday that educated youth were an asset for the society and the country and were also a guarantee for the bright future of Pakistan.

The graduates can play an important role in the prosperity of Pakistan, he said while speaking at the fourth convocation of Jinnah Sindh Medical University. Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Raho, Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon and faculty members were also present in the ceremony.

The Sindh Governor said that Jinnah Sindh Medical University had made significant progress in a short period of time, while the addition of new fields in the university would provide better and modern education opportunities to the students.

Tessori said that today was a day of joy and pride for all students and parents too, because the convocation is the fruit of the hard work of the students and the reward of the sacrifices of the parents.

The Governor said that he wanted to enter your hearts with his work. He further said that we should make our children doctors and engineers as well as good human beings. Tessori said that he was trying hard to add new universities in Karachi, while an official mobile application was being made for the youth so that he could do something at the official level for their employment.

ADDRESS TO FUNCTION AT Governor’s House

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the development of technology is happening very fast all over the world, so it is necessary to learn it and work on it in the current era otherwise, we will be left behind in this revolutionary era.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at the Governor’s House regarding the future of Pakistan in Information Technology. JDC Chairman Zafar Abbas, Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and a large number of people from the IT department participated in the event.

The Governor said that the revolution going on in the world at the moment is known as “Technological Revolution,” so we have to be a part of it, because every month a new technology is introduced in some industry.

“Artificial Intelligence”, “Blockchain Technology” and “Internet of Things” are making everyday things smart, he observed and said that marketing is no longer marketing on billboards but it is now on digital and social media.

Tessori said that in the rapidly changing world, it is very important to equip oneself with modern weapons and there is no greater weapon than knowledge, so it is essential to acquire modern knowledge to face this era.

He said that his aim is to equip the youth with modern knowledge for the bright future of Pakistan, so that he can include Pakistan and you people in the list of modern countries of the world.