The basic infrastructure of educational institutes is not only the physical depiction of the education system in Pakistan but is also its quality. Mud schools, deserted buildings, lack of resources, shortage of teachers, absence of strategy, outdated curricula, scarcity of output and deficiency of scope lie at the core of education in the majority of rural and many urban localities in Pakistan. On the extreme opposite, we have international standard schools with heavy resources but heavy fees catering only to the elite of Pakistan.

Socioeconomic elements, gender disparities, cultural norms and a phalanx of issues prevent many children from going to school or attaining higher education. More than 22 million children are out of school in Pakistan, making their number the second highest in the world.

Education produces critical thinkers and positive ideology builders, philosophers and scientists for the future of our country; to keep it on the right track, making inventions and innovations with research and creativity. AAA Associates believes in rendering to the cause of education; facilitating the learning process, providing a platform for education, building infrastructure and supporting the learners and the educators. With its philanthropic arm Yusaeid Foundation, it gathers its efforts towards providing educational support in an effective and organized manner.

Educational services are required to boost the learning processes and the output of knowledge by providing efficient resources and instructional techniques. Our children deserve to utilize their capacities to the maximum. We need to provide all the possible avenues for young minds to flourish at a standard pace and become part of the growth and progress of our country.

MARYAM NAWAZ KAYANI,

Islamabad.