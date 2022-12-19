Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that environ­ment friendly hybrid buses will be operated in the provincial capital.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of Masstransit Author­ity here on Sunday. CM directed the authorities to allot seats for wom­en, blind and differently abled per­sons in the buses and added that seats should be near to the doors of the buses to facilitate differently abled persons in a proper manner. He also directed to set up new bus stops in the city and added that routes of the new buses should be determined keeping in view the timings of students of the educa­tional institutions. Parvez Elahi had given approval to buy 300 hybrid buses for Lahore in first phase. As many as 200 new bus stops would be set up in Lahore to facilitate com­muters. Overall 513 hybrid buses would be operated in Lahore, he added. Masstransit Authority would run hybrid buses with the coopera­tion of private operators.CM also gave approval to construct offices of Masstransit Authority in Dera Gujran while auction policy of the authority was approved as well. Transport secretary and other officers were also attended the meeting.

CM CONDEMNS TERRORIST ATTACK IN LAKKI MARWAT

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemned a terrorist attack on a police sta­tion in Lakki Marwat area, on Sunday.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four police per­sonnel and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the personnel. The chief minister prayed for early recovery of the in­jured police personnel.

The CM said the martyred police personnel laid down their lives dur­ing performance of their duties.

CM VISITS RESIDENCE OF MNA AMEER SULTAN FOR CONDOLENCE

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Member National Assembly (MNA) Hussain Elahi on Sunday visited the residence of MNA Ameer Sultan in Garh Maharaja, Jhang and expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolence over the death of former minister of state Sa­hibzada Nazir Sultan.

The chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan with MNA Sahibzada Barrister Ameer Sultan, MNA Sa­hibzada Meh­boob Sultan and the heirs, said a handout is­sued here. The CM offered Fateha for the forgiveness of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan (Late) and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He paid tributes to the political and social services of the Sahibzada Nazir Sultan. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs.

The chief minister and Hussain Elahi visited the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu R.A and laid a wreath. They prayed for the progress, pros­perity and stability of the country.

Members of National and Pro­vincial Assembly Muhammad Khan Leghari, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sa­hibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sul­tan, Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, Rana Shehbaz, Muhammad Azam Chela, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and other notables of the area were also present. Meanwhile, Members of Na­tional and Provincial Assembly met with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to discuss progress on the on­going development projects in their constituencies. The CM remarked that numerous steps were being taken by the Punjab government to provide maximum relief to the peo­ple in a short span of time, adding that the opponents could not with­stand our service-oriented politics. He urged the assembly members not to leave any stone unturned to time­ly resolve problems of the masses. The assembly members eulogised public-friendly steps of CM Parvez Elahi and lauded him for serving the people day and night presently like­wise his previous tenure.