Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has divulged the details of his recent meeting with former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mr Bajwa, who hung his boots in November last and now in the news as PTI chief Imran Khan is up in arms against him since his ouster in April last, held a meeting with the former chief justice at his residence in Lahore last week. Since then, the two remained tight-lipped about the meeting as its details were kept under wraps.

Now, Saqib Nisar told private media that the meeting was held on the wish of the former army chief and it was said that retired Gen Bajwa wanted to meet him to appreciate his services for the country.

The former CJP said that the dams funds, which was established by him during his tenure, was safe. He also rejected speculations about the misuse of the funds. He also said the economy of the Pakistan needs to be revamped.