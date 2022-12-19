LAKKI MARWAT - Four policemen were martyred and four others were wounded when terrorists attacked a police station in Bargai village late Saturday night.
A police official said on Sunday that the attackers used rocket launchers and automatic weapons and tried to enter the police station building. He said that the cops engaged the terrorists in exchange of fire which continued for half an hour.
He said that four policemen including head constable Ibrahim and constables Imran, Khairul Rahman and Sabz Ali got martyred while ASI Gul Sahib Khan and constables Balqiaz, Amir Nawaz and Farmanullah were injured in the attack.
The official said that reinforcements were sent to the area after the attack on the police station and a search operation was launched for the attackers.
Later, funeral prayers of the martyred policemen were held at the Police Lines in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai. RPO Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Lt Col Memood, additional DC Dr Tariqullah, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, SP Murad Khan and people from different walks of life attended it. Later, the deceased were buried at the graveyards in their native villages. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Baragai police station in district Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president expressed the resolve of continuing efforts to completely eliminate the remnants of terrorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The prime minister said the entire nation saluted the huge sacrifices of police officers and jawans in their fight against terrorism. Paying tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the police personnel, the prime minister said that terrorists were the open enemies of Pakistan and the nation. “Those who have been shielding the nation against terrorists are our heroes,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister further said that elimination of terrorists, their supporters and facilitators had been the national priority. He also urged the KP provincial government to provide Shuhada package to the families of martyred police personnel.