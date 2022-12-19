Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Four policemen were mar­tyred and four others were wounded when terrorists at­tacked a police station in Bar­gai village late Saturday night.

A police official said on Sunday that the attack­ers used rocket launchers and automatic weapons and tried to enter the police sta­tion building. He said that the cops engaged the terrorists in exchange of fire which contin­ued for half an hour.

He said that four police­men including head consta­ble Ibrahim and constables Imran, Khairul Rahman and Sabz Ali got martyred while ASI Gul Sahib Khan and con­stables Balqiaz, Amir Nawaz and Farmanullah were in­jured in the attack.

The official said that rein­forcements were sent to the area after the attack on the police station and a search operation was launched for the attackers.

Later, funeral prayers of the martyred policemen were held at the Police Lines in the District Headquarters Com­plex Tajazai. RPO Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Lt Col Memood, additional DC Dr Tariqullah, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, SP Mu­rad Khan and people from dif­ferent walks of life attended it. Later, the deceased were bur­ied at the graveyards in their native villages. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Sunday strongly con­demned the terrorist attack on Baragai police station in district Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president expressed the resolve of con­tinuing efforts to completely eliminate the remnants of ter­rorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press re­lease. The prime minister said the entire nation saluted the huge sacrifices of police offi­cers and jawans in their fight against terrorism. Paying trib­ute to the supreme sacrific­es of the police personnel, the prime minister said that ter­rorists were the open enemies of Pakistan and the nation. “Those who have been shield­ing the nation against terror­ists are our heroes,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister further said that elimination of terrorists, their support­ers and facilitators had been the national priority. He also urged the KP provincial gov­ernment to provide Shuha­da package to the families of martyred police personnel.