LAKKI MARWAT    -    Four policemen were mar­tyred and four others were wounded when terrorists at­tacked a police station in Bar­gai village late Saturday night.

A police official said on Sunday that the attack­ers used rocket launchers and automatic weapons and tried to enter the police sta­tion building. He said that the cops engaged the terrorists in exchange of fire which contin­ued for half an hour. 

He said that four police­men including head consta­ble Ibrahim and constables Imran, Khairul Rahman and Sabz Ali got martyred while ASI Gul Sahib Khan and con­stables Balqiaz, Amir Nawaz and Farmanullah were in­jured in the attack.

The official said that rein­forcements were sent to the area after the attack on the police station and a search operation was launched for the attackers.

At least 12 killed in Afghanistan's tunnel accident

Later, funeral prayers of the martyred policemen were held at the Police Lines in the District Headquarters Com­plex Tajazai. RPO Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Lt Col Memood, additional DC Dr Tariqullah, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, SP Mu­rad Khan and people from dif­ferent walks of life attended it. Later, the deceased were bur­ied at the graveyards in their native villages. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Sunday strongly con­demned the terrorist attack on Baragai police station in district Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president expressed the resolve of con­tinuing efforts to completely eliminate the remnants of ter­rorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press re­lease. The prime minister said the entire nation saluted the huge sacrifices of police offi­cers and jawans in their fight against terrorism. Paying trib­ute to the supreme sacrific­es of the police personnel, the prime minister said that ter­rorists were the open enemies of Pakistan and the nation. “Those who have been shield­ing the nation against terror­ists are our heroes,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister further said that elimination of terrorists, their support­ers and facilitators had been the national priority. He also urged the KP provincial gov­ernment to provide Shuha­da package to the families of martyred police personnel.

Russian missile attacks destroyed energy infrastructure in Kyiv: Zelenskyy