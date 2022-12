Share:

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah has said that Imran Khan should follow the path of dialogue as the country is currently facing with multiple economic challenges.

He expressed these remarks while talking to journalists at the residence of PPP Tehsil Burewala President Kamran Yousuf Ghuman.

The Governor said that Asif Ali Zardari was a big player in politics and he would capable to control the situation.