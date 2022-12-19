Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that the provincial government had taken concrete steps to enhance quality agricultural produce to ensure food security in the province. Presiding over a meeting regarding establishing the Agricultural University Swat here, he termed establishment of agriculture university in Swat, a flagship project of the provincial government, which will not only promote modern education and research in the agricultural sector, but will also increase the value and quality of agricultural products in the region and create employment opportunities for the people. He said that Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project was also an important achievement of the incumbent government, which on completion would bring hundreds of thousands acres of barren land under cultivation in the southern districts. The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to transfer all assets of Agriculture University Peshawar’s Sub-Campus Swat to the newly established University of Agriculture Swat without any delay and said that concerted efforts be made for its operationalisation. The meeting also made a threadbare discussion on the procedure for the transfer of assets from one university to another. Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that the Agriculture University Swat was of great importance not only for Swat but also for the entire Malakand division, which would help to promote agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and other sectors in the region through modern education and research. The Chief Minister said that establishment of the university was the need of the hour to make the province self-sufficient in agriculture. It is pertinent to mention here that 94 projects of agriculture and livestock sector have been reflected in the current annual development programme including 72 ongoing and 22 new projects. The total cost of these projects is over Rs1 trillion and 15 billion. Some of these projects include agriculture transformation plan, establishment of seed industry in the province, enhancement of wheat production in the province, establishment of Agriculture Complex, development of Gomal Zam Dam Command Area, provision of interest-free loans to farmers under Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Project, upgradation of Agricultural Research Institutes into Centres of Excellence etc. The Chief Minister said that food security was one of the priority areas of the government and projects worth billions of rupees had been launched to this end. Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht and other concerned officials attended the meeting. CM grieved over killing of cops in Lakki Marwat All the political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of four policemen in a militant attack that took place in district Lakki Marwat. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in a statement expressed profound grief over the loss of policemen in Lakki Marwat and marked the attack as a cowardly act of anti-state elements. He directed paramedics to provide the best healthcare facilities to injured victims. Similarly, Advisor to KP CM on Home and Tribal Affairs, Babar Saleem Swati expressed sorrow over the incident and said that culprits involved in this inhuman act would be brought to the court of justice. He said no one would be allowed to sabotage the peace in the region and terrorists would be dealt with iron hands.