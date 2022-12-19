Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that the central government would observe ‘Youm-e-Nijat’ if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolves Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In a statement, the Sindh local government minister lambasted Imran Khan for not dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and questioned why there was a need to wait till next week.

In response to Imran Khan’s statement of strictness against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nasir Hussain Shah noted that the then PTI government arrested Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders. He claimed that the two chief ministers were against the PTI chief’s decision, noting that the government would observe ‘Youm-e-Nijat’ if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolves Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

It is worth mentioned here that Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.