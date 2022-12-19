Share:

Earlier this month, India was not designated a violator of religious freedom by the US Department of state and thus absent from the US religious violators list. This is because a situation analysis by the secretary of state did not deem it so. An outgoing Democratic Congressman has now rightfully expressed apprehension over this absence and exclaimed concern over India’s Hindu nationalist trajectory.

His farewell speech situated this alarm and also mentioned Kashmir as a prime example of human rights violations by the Indian PM. Kashmir has seen a drastic increase in the repression of rights in the three years since the abrogation of Article 370, including interrogations, media blackouts, revolving door detentions, and more. Amnesty International has recorded at least 60 instances of a crackdown on journalists and human rights defenders since August 2019 and data shows a 20% increase in civilian killings in the past 3 years.

Apart from this, protests have also erupted in India against Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks. The FM had previously referred to the 2002 massacre and killing of Muslims in Gujrat. This response is alarming as they show nationwide vitriol and sensitivity regarding Modi. With acts such as burning effigies of the FM, it displays extreme emotion and the Indian PM’s hold in the area. Protestors seem to act as blind devotees, constantly emphatic about Modi’s position as a savior of Hinduism.

This present situation reiterates the insecurity of minorities living in the countries and how communal parties continue to polarize society for their respective vote banks. Proponents of the Hindutva ideology are dangerous and have been reported to organize large-scale attacks against minorities. There is a serious danger that this behavior poses in the region. Not only do these elements impede the rights of the people within the country, but this long-drawn repression in Jammu and Kashmir has gone on long enough. This descent into fascism should be evident by current circumstances and the only road to mitigation identified as international pressure. Therefore, Indian leaders, people, and international actors must be alerted to this risk.